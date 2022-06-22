Storyboard18 | 50 shortlists for India on Day 3 at Cannes Lions

Ogilvy India got two Cannes Lions shortlists for Cadbury Celebrations’ ‘Shah Rukh Khan - My Ad’.

Indian agencies won three Lions on Day 2 of the ongoing Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Dentsu Webchutney picked up a Gold Lion for VICE World News’ 'The Unfiltered History Tour' campaign in the Digital Craft category.

Byju's got a Silver for its 'Masterji' campaign in Entertainment Lions and DDB Mudra won a Silver Lion too. The agency won the metal in the Industry Craft category for 'A Silent Frown' campaign for the Charlie Chaplin Foundation.

On Day 3, India agencies have added a total of 50 shortlists to the kitty. Here are the campaigns that are competing for Lions across Direct, Creative Data, Media, PR, Social & Influencer categories:

Creative Data Lions

Ogilvy India got two shortlists for Cadbury Celebrations’ ‘Shah Rukh Khan - My Ad’.

Direct Lions

This year, India got nine shortlists in Direct Lions.

Ogilvy India picked up two shortlists for Cadbury Celebrations’ ‘Shah Rukh Khan - My Ad’.

FCB India, Kinnect Mumbai, and FCB Chicago got three shortlists for SOS Children's Villages India's ‘Chatpat’ campaign.

FCB India along with FCB Chicago also grabbed two shortlists for the campaign ‘The Nominate Me Selfie’ for The Times of India. FCB India's work 'Unbox Me UNAIDS' for UNAIDS is also shortlisted.

McCann India received one shortlist in this category. The agency bagged it for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s Shagun Ka Lifafa campaign.

Media Lions

India has a total of 12 shortlists in Media Lions.

FCB India and FCB Chicago picked up six shortlists - three for The Times Of India's ‘Nominate me Selfie’ campaign; and three for SOS Children’s Village India’s campaign ‘Chatpat’. This campaign was done in collaboration with the network’s digital agency Kinnect.

Ogilvy India also got three shortlists in Media Lions. Two for Cadbury Perk’s ‘Perk Disclaimer’ campaign, and one for Cadbury Celebrations’ ‘Shahrukh Khan - My Ad’ campaign.

BBDO India received two shortlists. One each for P&G’s ‘Name Change Pack #ShareTheLoad’ and ‘See Equal #ShareTheLoad’ campaigns.

Mindshare got shortlisted for Sunlight Detergent's ‘Bring Colors Back in the Lives of the Weavers’ campaign.

PR Lions

SOS Children’s Village India's ‘Chatpat’ campaign by FCB India and Kinnect India got three shortlists. FCB India's ‘Unbox Me’ campaign done for Unaids picked three shortlists too.

VMLY&R India’s campaign ‘Adeli’ done for Unipads has received three shortlists.

BBDO India's work ‘See Equal Share The Load’ for Ariel has two shortlists. Dentsu Webchutney and Ogilvy India has got one shortlist each. Webchutney picked for its ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ campaign and Ogilvy India for ‘Nothingcoin’

Social & Influencer Lions

Indian agencies added a total of 14 shortlists in the Social & Influencer category.

Dentsu Webchutney's ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ for VICE World News got five shortlists.

Ogilvy India has one shortlist for Cadbury Celebrations’ ‘Shahrukh Khan - My Ad’ campaign.

FCB India and Kinnect campaign ‘Chatpat’ for SOS Children's Villages India's got four more shortlists. FCB India’s campaign ‘Unbox Me’ for UNAIDS has bagged three shortlists. The agency has also received one more shortlist for the ‘Nominate Me Selfie’ campaign for The Times Of India.