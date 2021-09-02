MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Why did Vodafone Idea share jump 17 percent?

VIL closed at Rs 7.14, up Rs 1.05, or 17.24 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 7.29

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 04:09 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vodafone Idea share price surged more than 17 percent on September 2 after the Chairman of Aditya Birla Group (ABG) Kumar Mangalam Birla reportedly met with Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

VIL closed at Rs 7.14, up Rs 1.05, or 17.24 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 7.29.

The meeting comes at a time when the government is planning some relief measures for the telecom sector.

According to CNBC-TV18, Birla spoke with Vaishnaw on the health of the telecom sector and discussed the urgent need for government intervention. Last month, Birla stepped down as a chairman of the cash-strapped telco.

The company had a total debt was Rs 1.91 lakh crore. This comprises deferred spectrum payment obligations of Rs 1,060.1 billion and AGR liability of Rs 621.8 billion that are due to the government.

Close

Related stories

It owes banks and financial institutions Rs 234 billion. Cash and cash equivalents were Rs 9.2 billion.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 7,319.1 crore for the first quarter of FY 2021-22.

VIL in its quarterly report (April-June 2021) stated that the revenue declined by 4.7 percent QoQ to Rs 91.5 billion on account of slowdown in economic activities due to lockdown/restrictions in several districts during the severe second wave of COVID-19.

On a reported basis, EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 37.1 billion, with EBITDA margins at 40.5 percent vs 45.9 percent in Q4FY21, said the firm. However, its net worth stands at negative Rs 455,409 million.

Also Read - Vodafone Idea dilemma: With Rs 1.8 lakh crore in debt, here's how banks with exposure may get impacted

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 13.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 4.55 on 15 January, 2021 and 05 August, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 48.26 percent below its 52-week high and 56.92 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Sep 2, 2021 04:09 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.