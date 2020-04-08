West Coast Paper, Emami Paper start production partially; shares price locked at upper circuit

West Coast Paper Mills share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit on April 8 after the company started production, albeit partially, at its Dandeli unit.

"We have partially started production at paper and duplex board division, Dandeli with a bare minimal strength of staff/labour, company said in the release.

The production has started with strict adherence to the conditions, guidelines/instructions of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Govt of India and Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka with regard to the preventive measures taken for combating COVID -19, it added.

Also, Emami Paper Mills has obtained special permission from the District Magistrate and started partial operation of manufacturing facilities at Balasore (Odisha).

Emami Paper Mills was quoting at Rs 56.95, up Rs 2.70, or 4.98 percent and West Coast Paper Mills was quoting at Rs 143.30, up Rs 6.75, or 4.94 percent on the BSE.

West Coast Paper Mills touched a 52-week high of Rs 297 and a 52-week low of Rs 99.90 on 30 May 2019 and 25 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 51.75 percent below its 52-week high and 43.44 percent above its 52-week low.