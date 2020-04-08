App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2020 02:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

West Coast Paper, Emami Paper start production partially; shares price locked at upper circuit

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 297.00 and 52-week low Rs 99.90 on 30 May, 2019 and 25 March, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

West Coast Paper Mills share price locked at 5 percent upper circuit on April 8 after the company started production, albeit partially, at its Dandeli unit.

"We have partially started production at paper and duplex board division, Dandeli with a bare minimal strength of staff/labour, company said in the release.

The production has started with strict adherence to the conditions, guidelines/instructions of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Govt of India and Department of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Karnataka with regard to the preventive measures taken for combating COVID -19, it added.

Close

Also, Emami Paper Mills has obtained special permission from the District Magistrate and started partial operation of manufacturing facilities at Balasore (Odisha).

related news

Emami Paper Mills was quoting at Rs 56.95, up Rs 2.70, or 4.98 percent and West Coast Paper Mills was quoting at Rs 143.30, up Rs 6.75, or 4.94 percent on the BSE.

West Coast Paper Mills touched a 52-week high of Rs 297 and a 52-week low of Rs 99.90 on 30 May 2019 and 25 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 51.75 percent below its 52-week high and 43.44 percent above its 52-week low.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 8, 2020 02:27 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #West Coast Paper Mills

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.