Weekly Tactical Pick: HG Infra Engineering

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

With COVID-19 pandemic receding and a significant population (about 60 percent) getting vaccinated, the government focus has now shifted to accelerating economic growth. The government has identified infrastructure development as a key focus area as it creates jobs and support ancillary industries such as cement and steel. The construction sector contributes about 10 percent to the country’s gross domestic product and is vital to bring the economy back on high growth path. Hence, we are recommending HG Infra Engineering...