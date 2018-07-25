App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may buy Torrent Pharma with a target of Rs 1500.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bulls overtook D-Street for the second consecutive day in a row as Sensex hit a fresh record high of 36,902.06 on Tuesday while Nifty is just 40 points shy of its fresh record high.

The index is likely to face stiff resistance around 11,171 levels and 11,200 levels.

The volumes are also on the rise, which indicates that the rally is likely to sustain at higher levels. The overall structure suggests that the index is set for the extension on the upside.

What came as a pleasant surprise was rally in the broader market. The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 1.7 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index rose 2.2 percent

related news

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy NIIT Technologies buy with a stoploss of Rs 1200, target Rs 1265

Buy Avenue Supermarts with a stoploss of Rs 1555, target Rs 1610

Buy Piramal Enterprises - buy with a stoploss of Rs 2700, target Rs 2765

Buy Arvind with a stoploss of Rs 425, target Rs 450

Buy JSW Steel with a stoploss of Rs 313, target Rs 330

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stoploss of Rs 1060, target of Rs 1120

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 1450, target of Rs 1500

Buy TCS with a stoploss of Rs 1970, target of Rs 2045

Buy M&M with a stoploss of Rs 910, target of Rs 940

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stoploss of Rs 361, target of Rs 346

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stoploss of Rs 103.7, target of Rs 113.5

Buy Eicher Motors with a stoploss of Rs 27380, target of Rs 28400

Sell Tech Mahindra below 638 stoploss of Rs 651.5, target of Rs 610

Buy Ujjivan Financial Services with a stoploss of Rs 385, target of Rs 408

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 08:11 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.