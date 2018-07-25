Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may buy Torrent Pharma with a target of Rs 1500.
Bulls overtook D-Street for the second consecutive day in a row as Sensex hit a fresh record high of 36,902.06 on Tuesday while Nifty is just 40 points shy of its fresh record high.
The index is likely to face stiff resistance around 11,171 levels and 11,200 levels.
The volumes are also on the rise, which indicates that the rally is likely to sustain at higher levels. The overall structure suggests that the index is set for the extension on the upside.
What came as a pleasant surprise was rally in the broader market. The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 1.7 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index rose 2.2 percent
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy NIIT Technologies buy with a stoploss of Rs 1200, target Rs 1265
Buy Avenue Supermarts with a stoploss of Rs 1555, target Rs 1610
Buy Piramal Enterprises - buy with a stoploss of Rs 2700, target Rs 2765
Buy Arvind with a stoploss of Rs 425, target Rs 450
Buy JSW Steel with a stoploss of Rs 313, target Rs 330
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Pidilite Industries with a stoploss of Rs 1060, target of Rs 1120
Buy Torrent Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 1450, target of Rs 1500
Buy TCS with a stoploss of Rs 1970, target of Rs 2045
Buy M&M with a stoploss of Rs 910, target of Rs 940
Sell Bharti Airtel with a stoploss of Rs 361, target of Rs 346
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Bharat Electronics with a stoploss of Rs 103.7, target of Rs 113.5
Buy Eicher Motors with a stoploss of Rs 27380, target of Rs 28400
Sell Tech Mahindra below 638 stoploss of Rs 651.5, target of Rs 610
Buy Ujjivan Financial Services with a stoploss of Rs 385, target of Rs 408Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.