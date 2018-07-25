Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Bulls overtook D-Street for the second consecutive day in a row as Sensex hit a fresh record high of 36,902.06 on Tuesday while Nifty is just 40 points shy of its fresh record high.

The index is likely to face stiff resistance around 11,171 levels and 11,200 levels.

The volumes are also on the rise, which indicates that the rally is likely to sustain at higher levels. The overall structure suggests that the index is set for the extension on the upside.

What came as a pleasant surprise was rally in the broader market. The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 1.7 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index rose 2.2 percent

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy NIIT Technologies buy with a stoploss of Rs 1200, target Rs 1265

Buy Avenue Supermarts with a stoploss of Rs 1555, target Rs 1610

Buy Piramal Enterprises - buy with a stoploss of Rs 2700, target Rs 2765

Buy Arvind with a stoploss of Rs 425, target Rs 450

Buy JSW Steel with a stoploss of Rs 313, target Rs 330

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stoploss of Rs 1060, target of Rs 1120

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 1450, target of Rs 1500

Buy TCS with a stoploss of Rs 1970, target of Rs 2045

Buy M&M with a stoploss of Rs 910, target of Rs 940

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stoploss of Rs 361, target of Rs 346

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Electronics with a stoploss of Rs 103.7, target of Rs 113.5

Buy Eicher Motors with a stoploss of Rs 27380, target of Rs 28400

Sell Tech Mahindra below 638 stoploss of Rs 651.5, target of Rs 610

Buy Ujjivan Financial Services with a stoploss of Rs 385, target of Rs 408

