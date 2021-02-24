English
Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Moneycontrol News
February 24, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the green as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 52 points gain.

In the pre-opening session, Sensex is up 148.58 points or 0.3 percent at 49899.99, and the Nifty added 47.20 points or 0.32 percent at 14755.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 780, target at Rs 857

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 143, target at Rs 159

Buy HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 240, target at Rs 256

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,399, target at Rs 1,323

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 719, target at Rs 755

Buy Cummins India with a stop loss of Rs 790, target at Rs 830

Buy SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 69, target at Rs 75

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,005, target at Rs 2,060

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
first published: Feb 24, 2021 09:04 am

