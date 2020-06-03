Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Indian market is expected to open gap up following its global peers after Optimism around resumption of economic activity. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap up opening for the index in India with a 97 points gain.

Equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended in the green for the fifth consecutive session on June 2, tracking positive Asian peers. Optimism around resumption of economic activity and government's commitment to the reform process underpinned market sentiment.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 405, target at Rs 430

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,520, target at Rs 1,565

Buy Jubilant Food with a stop loss of Rs 1,680, target at Rs 1,750

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss of Rs 96, target at Rs 108

Buy Havells India with a stop loss of Rs 540, target at Rs 575

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 430

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 900

Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 370

Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 490

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy IDFC First Bank with a stop loss of Rs 22.9, target at Rs 26

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 537, target at Rs 567

Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 545, target at Rs 580

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,075, target at Rs 2,180

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​



