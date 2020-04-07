App
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com recommends buying Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,174, target at Rs 1,235 and CESC with a stop loss of Rs 412, target at Rs 450.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Benchmark indices have nosedived for the seventh consecutive week ended April 3 amid worries over increasing COVID-19 infected cases globally and rating downgrade on fear of NPA pressure in banking & financials sector due to lockdown. Subdued auto sales data for March and rally in oil prices also hit sentiment.

The BSE Sensex tanked 2,224.64 points or 7.46 percent to 27,590.95 and the Nifty50 fell 576.45 points or 6.66 percent to 8,083.80 for the week, taking total seven-week loss to 33 percent each.

The market breadth was in favour of bulls for last three straight sessions during the passing week, which experts feel indicated that supressed valuations in quality stocks attracted buying interest at lower levels hoping that the worst might have discounted by the market.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 7,974.22 followed by 7,864.63. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 8,274.97 and 8,466.13.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,160, target at Rs 1,250

Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 410

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 440, target at Rs 475

Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 325, target at Rs 300

Sell ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 300, target at Rs 278

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 945, target at Rs 985

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 280, target at Rs 302

Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 435, target at Rs 468

Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 1,600, target at Rs 1,720

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,174, target at Rs 1,235

Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 412, target at Rs 450

Buy GAIL India with a stop loss of Rs 79, target at Rs 88

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,475, target at Rs 1,580

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 08:57 am

tags #Stocks Views

