Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com suggests buying Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,738, target at Rs 1,780 and Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 589, target at Rs 616.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note tracking global cues after promising trial results from potential COVID-19 vaccines despite rise in virus cases. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap up opening for the index in India with a 101 points gain.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 965
Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 640, target at Rs 675
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,400, target at Rs 3,520
Buy Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,830, target at Rs 2,910
Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,950, target at Rs 4,030
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,310, target at Rs 1,360
Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,860, target at Rs 4,020
Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 585, target at Rs 630
Sell Zee with a stop loss of Rs 165, target at Rs 134
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,738, target at Rs 1,780
Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 589, target at Rs 616
Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,550, target at Rs 6,800
Buy Pidilite with a stop loss of Rs 1,425, target at Rs 1,475Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.