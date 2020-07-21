Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note tracking global cues after promising trial results from potential COVID-19 vaccines despite rise in virus cases. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap up opening for the index in India with a 101 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 930, target at Rs 965

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 640, target at Rs 675

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3,400, target at Rs 3,520

Buy Hero Moto with a stop loss of Rs 2,830, target at Rs 2,910

Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,950, target at Rs 4,030

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,310, target at Rs 1,360

Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,860, target at Rs 4,020

Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 585, target at Rs 630

Sell Zee with a stop loss of Rs 165, target at Rs 134

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,738, target at Rs 1,780

Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 589, target at Rs 616

Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 6,550, target at Rs 6,800

Buy Pidilite with a stop loss of Rs 1,425, target at Rs 1,475

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​