you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 08:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Jubilant Food with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,830 and UtraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,800, target at Rs 3,950.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following global cues as virus cases continues to surge with the global death toll crossing the half a million mark. SGX Nifty indicates a 89 points loss with Nifty futures trading at 10,250 on the Singaporean Exchange.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 415

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,090, target at Rs 2,170

Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,940, target at Rs 2,820

Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,320

Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 490, target at Rs 265

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Jubilant Food with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,830

Buy UtraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,800, target at Rs 3,950

Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 464, target at Rs 414

Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,050, target at Rs 1,000

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 933, target at Rs 985

Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 480

Buy Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 44.5, target at Rs 50

Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,046, target at Rs 990

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 08:49 am

