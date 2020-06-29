Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Jubilant Food with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,830 and UtraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,800, target at Rs 3,950.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red following global cues as virus cases continues to surge with the global death toll crossing the half a million mark. SGX Nifty indicates a 89 points loss with Nifty futures trading at 10,250 on the Singaporean Exchange.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 415
Buy Tata Consultancy Services with a stop loss of Rs 2,090, target at Rs 2,170
Sell Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 2,940, target at Rs 2,820
Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,320
Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 490, target at Rs 265
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Jubilant Food with a stop loss of Rs 1,700, target at Rs 1,830
Buy UtraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,800, target at Rs 3,950
Sell Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 464, target at Rs 414
Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1,050, target at Rs 1,000
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 933, target at Rs 985
Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 510, target at Rs 480
Buy Tata Power with a stop loss of Rs 44.5, target at Rs 50
Sell PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1,046, target at Rs 990Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.