172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|tata-steel-shares-gain-after-jefferies-retain-buy-for-a-target-of-rs-485-5965841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 10:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Steel shares gain after Jefferies retain buy for a target of Rs 485

Jefferies is of the view that BSL gives strong start to Q2 steel results adding that BSL's performance has positive read through for Tata and JSW’s standalone results.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Steel share price was up over a percent intraday on October 15 after Jefferies retained buy call on the stock.

The global research firm has maintained buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 485 per share. It is of the view that BSL gives a strong start to Q2 steel results adding that BSL's performance has positive read-through for Tata and JSW’s standalone results, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Capture

Close

The stock was trading at Rs 378.35, up Rs 2.80, or 0.75 percent at 10:09 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 385.80 and an intraday low of Rs 377.50.

related news

Tata Steel BSL on October 14 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 341.71 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, helped by higher income. The company had reported a loss of Rs 243.97 crore during the same period a year ago, Tata Steel BSL said in a BSE filing.

In May 2018, debt-laden Bhushan Steel Ltd (BSL) was acquired by Tata Steel through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bamnipal Steel Ltd (BNPL) in insolvency proceedings. It was later renamed as Tata Steel BSL.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company was inefficient in use of assets to generate profits - ROA declining in the last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages being bullish and technical indicators being neutral.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 10:29 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Steel

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.