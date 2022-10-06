English
    SCIL: This MNC-backed agrochemical player has huge growth potential

    SCIL shows a strong growth potential owing to the healthy launches in the domestic market

    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    October 06, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST
    SCIL: This MNC-backed agrochemical player has huge growth potential

    Representational image.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights -Robust product pipeline -Company expanding manufacturing presence -Strong potential to ramp up exports -Valuations at premium but justified Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd (SCIL; CMP: Rs 510; Market cap: Rs 25,456 crore) is poised to deliver industry-leading performance. In the domestic market (accounting for about 70 percent of the revenues), SCIL is aggressive on new launches (both in generics as well as proprietary specialised products) and is also strengthening the distribution reach in the domestic market. SCIL is targeting a leadership position in the Indian...

