Sudarshan Chemical rises 5% ahead of board meet to consider stake sale in subsidiary

Share price of Sudarshan Chemical Industries rose 5.6 percent intraday Friday as company to consider stake sale in its subsidiary company.

The meeting of board of directors of the Company will be held on June 1 to consider and approve the sale of shareholding held by the company in Prescient Color, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The trading window for trading in the equity shares of the company will remain closed from June 1 to June 6, 2018.

At 10:46 hrs Sudarshan Chemical Industries was quoting at Rs 493.75, up Rs 22.15, or 4.70 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 633.80 and 52-week low Rs 319.75 on 18 April, 2018 and 11 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 22.1 percent below its 52-week high and 54.42 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil