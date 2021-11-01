MARKET NEWS

Subscribe to PB Fintech: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital has come out with its report on PB Fintech. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on October 30, 2021.

November 01, 2021 / 02:40 PM IST
 
 
Arihant Capital IPO report on PB Fintech


PB Fintech is India's leading online platform for insurance and lending products. They provide access to insurance, credit, and other financial products. It is one of their aims to raise awareness on the importance of insurance and good credit practices, with their 51 insurance provider partners. In 2008, they launched Policybazaar, an online platform for consumers and insurer partners to buy and sell insurance products. The site offers its users with i) pre-purchase research, ii) purchase, including application, inspection, medical check-up, and payment; and iii) post-purchase policy management, including claims facilitation, renewals, cancellations, and refunds. The company launched Paisabazaar in 2014. Ever Since, they have partnered with 54 large banks, NBFCs, and fintech lenders offering a wide choice of products to consumers across personal credit categories; personal loans, business loans, credit cards, home loans, and loans against property.



Valuation and Outlook


The industry outlook for both the consumer credit and insurance industry are both positive as they are expected to expand significantly by 2030E, and the company also has strong fundamentals which is implicit of a promising future. For this reason, we are recommending “Subscribe for Listing Gain” for this issue. The issue is suitable for investors with a high risk appetite due to it’s steep valuations.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 1, 2021 02:40 pm

