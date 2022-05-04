Subscribe to Life Insurance Corporation of India: Way2Wealth

live bse live

Way2Wealth IPO report on Life Insurance Corporation of India

LIC is the largest insurance provider company in India. It has a market share of above 66.2% in new business premium. The company offers participating insurance products and nonparticipating products like unit-linked insurance products, saving insurance products, term insurance products, health insurance, and annuity & pension products. As of 30 Sep 2021, it has a total AUM of `39 lakh Cr. LIC operates through 2048 branches, 113 divisional offices, and 1,554 Satellite Offices. It operates globally in Fiji, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Valuation and Outlook

Considering the large scale of operations built over last six decade the IPO valuation subsumes most of the risk factors and prices in most of the concerns, the issue appears to be suitable for long term investors.

