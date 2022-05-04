English
    Subscribe to Life Insurance Corporation of India: Way2Wealth

    Way2Wealth has come out with its report on Life Insurance Corporation of India. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on May 04, 2022.

    May 04, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    Way2Wealth IPO report on Life Insurance Corporation of India


    LIC is the largest insurance provider company in India. It has a market share of above 66.2% in new business premium. The company offers participating insurance products and nonparticipating products like unit-linked insurance products, saving insurance products, term insurance products, health insurance, and annuity & pension products. As of 30 Sep 2021, it has a total AUM of `39 lakh Cr. LIC operates through 2048 branches, 113 divisional offices, and 1,554 Satellite Offices. It operates globally in Fiji, Mauritius, Bangladesh, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.


    Valuation and Outlook


    Considering the large scale of operations built over last six decade the IPO valuation subsumes most of the risk factors and prices in most of the concerns, the issue appears to be suitable for long term investors.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

     



    first published: May 4, 2022 02:17 pm
