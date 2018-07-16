Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Infosys, HUL, Vedanta, Aurobindo Pharma, JSPL, Just Dial

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Jay Bharat Maruti, Maharashtra Scooters, Opto Circuits, Sintex Plastics Technology

Infosys: Profit in Q1 fell 2.1 percent to Rs 3,612 crore versus Rs 3,690 crore and revenue rose 5.8 percent to Rs 19,128 crore versus Rs 18,083 crore. Dollar revenue grew by 0.9 percent at $2,831 million versus $2,805 million (QoQ).

Infosys: Guidance for FY19 constant currency growth maintained at 6-8 percent and operating margin at 22-24 percent.

Moody's Investors Service downgraded Tata Motors' corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1

Vedanta: Company has been identified as the 'H1 qualified interested bidder' as per the bid process of the consortium of lenders of GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Limited (GCEL) for sale of controlling equity stake and restructuring of debt in GCEL.

City Union Bank allotted bonus shares in ratio 1:10

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: US District Court for the District Of New Jersey converted temporary injunction into preliminary injunction against DRL. With this court ruling, the company is prevented from re-launching its generic product until patent litigation related to 305 patent is concluded and company prevails on an appeal of this injunction.

ICICI Bank AGM rescheduled to September 12, 2018

The company announced its intent to appeal the decision made by the US District Court for the District of New Jersey in a preliminary injunction hearing with respect to further sales and commercialisation of Dr Reddy's Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film within the United States.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company signed definitive agreement to acquire Apotex' businesses in Poland, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Spain & Belgium for 70 million euro.

PC Jeweller: Board decides to withdraw buyback offer of 1.21 crore shares with immediate effect.

Minda Industries: Board has approved acquisition of 80 percent of equity capital of iSYS RTS GmbH based in Germany.

Inter Globe Finance: Navin Jain, Managing Director has also been appointed as chairman of the company.

JSPL and Zee Media Corporation: Jindal Steel and Power and Zee Media Corporation have entered into an amicable settlement with each other, to put a quietus to the entire issues and have withdrawn the allegations against each other.

Fortune Financial Services: Scheme of Arrangement between Napean Finvest (demerged company) and Fortune Credit Capital, (resulting company) a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal. According to the Scheme, the lending business of the demerged company will be transferred to the resulting company as a going concern.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: Q1 profit falls to Rs 16.77 crore from Rs 16.88 crore and revenue dips to Rs 201.7 crore from Rs 251.1 crore YoY. Company put on hold its capacity expansion programme from 100 KTPA to 137 KTPA at Abu road unit.

3i Infotech: Q1 consolidated revenue rises to Rs 241.98 crore versus Rs 239.31 crore; profit falls to Rs 15.19 crore versus Rs 16.88 crore YoY.

Fine Organic Industries: Company has signed agreement with Citi Bank NA, Jersey branch for availing external commercial borrowing of $18.75 million to finance the capital expenditure.

PC Jeweller opens new showroom at Deoria, UP

Visa Steel: Manoj Kumar Digga, Chief Financial Officer has resigned and company is proposed to appoint Ranjan Kumar Jindal as the Chief Financial Officer.

Just Dial to consider proposal of buyback of equity shares on July 20

Cochin Shipyard: Company signed shipbuilding contract with Inland Water Authority of India (IWAI) for design, construction and supply of Ten Ro-Ro Vessels. The total contract value is Rs 102.6 crore.

Adani Green Energy: Company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mahoba Solar (UP) Private Limited has won tender for setting up 300 Mwac solar generation project.

Vipul: Ajay Agrawal resigns from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

HDFC allotted 51.03 lakh shares of Rs 2 each pursuant to exercise of warrants by warrant holders

Nucleus Software Exports: Company acquires remaining 4 percent stake in Avon Mobility Solutions, taking total stake to 100 percent.

KP Energy: Company and GE India Industrial (P) Limited have signed up definitive agreements for development of 300MW Wind Power Project (120 Wind Turbine Generators of 2.5 MW each) at Kutch, Gujarat.

Mahanagar Gas installed its first CNG station in Uran

Bajaj Corp: Q1 profit falls to Rs 53.76 crore versus Rs 54.97 crore; revenue rises to Rs 221.41 crore from Rs 197.43 crore YoY.

DCB Bank: Q1 profit rises to Rs 69.50 crore versus Rs 65.22 crore; net interest income jumps to Rs 272.97 crore from Rs 233.16 crore YoY. Gross NPA stands at 1.86 percent versus at 1.79 percent and net NPA at 0.72 percent versus 0.72 percent QoQ.

Seamec: Subsidiary Seamec International FZE purchased a bulk carrier 'TENTO' renamed as 'GOOD HOPE'.

V2 Retail opens 66th retail store at Uttarakhand

LIC to finalise IDBI Bank stake buy

Bhushan Steel appoints T V Narendran as chairman

NCLAT stays July 16 revival meet of Gujarat NRE Coke

IRCON gets SEBI nod for IPO, issue likely in Sept