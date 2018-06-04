Stocks in the news: Dr Reddy's Labs, Petron Engg, Whirlpool India, Cadila, Biocon

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Alembic Pharma announced that Ajay Kumar Desai, Senior Vice President - Finance and Company Secretary has resigned from the position of Secretary & Compliance Officer with effect from May 31. Charandeep Singh Saluja has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories said the audit of API Srikakulam plant in Andhra Pradesh has been completed by the US Food and Drug Administration with zero observations

Som Distilleries to raise Rs 100 crore by preferential issue of equity shares and to raise Rs 36 crore by preferential issue of warrants to promoters

State Bank of India has hiked marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 bps across tenors effective June 1

Kotak Mahindra Bank has hiked MCLR by 10-20 bps across tenors effective June 1, one-year MCLR has been hiked by 20 bps to 8.90 percent

Punjab National Bank has raised MCLR by 10 bps effective June 1

ICICI Bank has raised MCLR by 10 bps effective June 1

Maldivian govt slaps USD 20.5 mn income tax notice on GMR

Karnataka Bank raises deposit interest rates

Mcleod Russel approves buyback of equity sjares at Rs 210 per share

HDFC has raised retail prime lending rates by 10 bps effective June 2

Idea Cellular: The company is seeking shareholder nod for issue of non-convertible securities of about Rs 15,000 crore. It is also seeking shareholder nod for change in the name of company to Vodafone Idea

Hero MotoCorp: May total sales rose 11 percent year-on-year at 7.06 lakh units

MPS through its wholly owned subsidiary company, MPS Interactive Systems, has completed the acquisition of Tata Interactive Systems (a business division of Tata Industries).

May Auto Sales: VST Tillers - Power Tillers sales at 1,751 units versus 1,857 units; Tractors sales at 706 units versus 800 units YoY

Electrosteel Steels: NCLAT has directed Vedanta to deposit upfront amount in favour of the financial creditors of the company subject to outcome of the appeals filed before it (NCLAT Order).

Petron Engineering & Construction Q4 (YoY): Loss at Rs 103.25 crore versus loss Rs 11.20 crore; revenue at Rs 38.64 crore versus Rs 80.49 crore.

Marathon Nextgen Realty Q4 (YoY): Profit at Rs 4.3 crore versus Rs 21.5 crore; revenue at Rs 13.15 crore versus Rs 53.8 crore.

Ramky Infrastructure promoter Y R Nagaraja pledged 2.93% equity shareholding with Shriram City Union Finance

Reliance Chemotex Industries: CRISIL has assigned the long term rating as BB/Stable and short term rating as A4+.

Capital India Finance: Shareholders approved the allotment of securities, including equity shares, convertible preference shares, convertible debentures, Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), American Depository Receipts (ADRs) etc., by way of qualified institutions placement (QIP) or through any other method up to an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore.

Mylan and Biocon to present new data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting reinforcing the Efficacy, Safety and

lmmunogenicity of Ogivri, the first biosimilar for Herceptin, approved by US FDA

Whirlpool India announces strategic joint venture with Elica to expand cooking business; plans to acquire 49 percent ownership interest in Elica PB India Private Limited

Dilip Buildcon has received letter of award by the National Highways Authority of India for a new Hybrid Annuity Project valued at Rs 1,313.90 crore in Karnataka.

Future Retail completed acquisition of the Retai Business Undertaking operated under the brand name Foodworld from Foodworld Supermarkets

Cadila Healthcare: Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Doxycycline Hyclate Capsules USP

Punj Lloyd executed definitive agreements with India Power Green Utility Vehicle to co-develop 30 MW solar assets in Uttarakhand

Govt may cut stake in state-run companies to 49% - ET

Sebi lens on FPIs under NRI control - ET

PE firm KKR to buy 60 percent in Ramky Enviro for Rs 4000 crore - ET

Indianbulls Realty arm to transfer 24 acres in Panvel to MMRDA - ET