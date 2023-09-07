Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid weak global cues; TCS, ONGC gain, Tata Consumer falls

|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|65,794.89
|-85.63
|-0.13%
|Nifty 50
|19,587.75
|-23.30
|-0.12%
|Nifty Bank
|44,392.00
|-17.10
|-0.04%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Jio Financial
|254.30
|1.45
|+0.57%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|TATA Cons. Prod
|862.90
|-16.00
|-1.82%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|4650.90
|14.75
|+0.32%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6950.45
|-33.25
|-0.48%
Indian rupee opened flat at 83.12 per dollar against previous close of 83.13.
Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
The Sensex was down 74.25 points or 0.11 percent at 65,806.27, and the Nifty was up 48.20 points or 0.25 percent at 19,659.20.
A buoyant dollar pushed the yen to a 10-month trough on Thursday and kept the euro and sterling pinned near three-month lows, as investors placed their faith in a still-resilient U.S. economy even amid a dour global growth outlook.
The greenback scaled a fresh top of 147.865 yen in early Asia trade, its highest since last November.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was last 0.05% higher at 104.91, holding on to some of its gains from the previous session after scaling a six-month peak on news that the U.S. services sector unexpectedly gained steam in August.
Activity in the US services sector rose unexpectedly in August, according to survey data released Wednesday, with a strong showing in both new orders and employment.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index picked up to 54.5 percent last month, up from the 52.7 percent reading in July and firmly above the 50-point mark indicating growth in the sector. Read More
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 3,245.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded Rs 247.46 crore worth of stocks on September 6, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.
Indian rupee to stay weak, third of analysts expect new low within a year: Poll
Having traded in its narrowest range in two decades this year, the rupee fell to a 10-month low of 83.18 on Wednesday, close to the 83.29/$ record low hit in October 2022, due to expectations resilient U.S. yields will keep the dollar well-bid.... Read More
Lupin has announced collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, and the COPD Foundation, dedicated to enhancing the lives of COPD patients. This collaboration aims to bolster access to healthcare by expanding the availability of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation powder, 18 mcg/capsule, to COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) patients in the US. Lupin’s Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder is currently the only generic product available that is therapeutically equivalent to Spiriva HandiHaler by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
L&T to get order from Saudi Aramco’s Jafurah Unconventional Gas Development Project. The company is a preferred contractor for the USD 2.9 billion (approximately Rs 24,000 crore) contract to develop gas processing plant and main process units for the project, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting Sources.