    Sep 07, 2023 / 09:16 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid weak global cues; TCS, ONGC gain, Tata Consumer falls

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street's three major averages closed lower on Wednesday with the Nasdaq's 1% loss leading declines after stronger-than-expected services sector data fueled concerns that still sticky inflation would mean that interest rates stay higher for longer.

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid weak global cues; TCS, ONGC gain, Tata Consumer falls
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex65,794.89-85.63 -0.13%
      Nifty 5019,587.75-23.30 -0.12%
      Nifty Bank44,392.00-17.10 -0.04%
      Nifty 50 19,587.75 -23.30 (-0.12%)
      Thu, Sep 07, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Jio Financial254.301.45 +0.57%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      TATA Cons. Prod862.90-16.00 -1.82%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4650.9014.75 +0.32%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6950.45-33.25 -0.48%


    • September 07, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

      Tata Motors August Auto Sales | JLR UK sales down 23.6% at 1,479 units versus 1,935 units, YoY.

    • September 07, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST
    • September 07, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened flat at 83.12 per dollar against previous close of 83.13.

    • September 07, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open:

      Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.

      The Sensex was down 74.25 points or 0.11 percent at 65,806.27, and the Nifty was up 48.20 points or 0.25 percent at 19,659.20.

    • September 07, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

      China Data Watch | August exports down 8.8% and imports down 7.3%, YoY

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

      Bond Yields Update:

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Dollar shines as US economy outperforms, yen plumbs 10-month low

      A buoyant dollar pushed the yen to a 10-month trough on Thursday and kept the euro and sterling pinned near three-month lows, as investors placed their faith in a still-resilient U.S. economy even amid a dour global growth outlook.

      The greenback scaled a fresh top of 147.865 yen in early Asia trade, its highest since last November.

      Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was last 0.05% higher at 104.91, holding on to some of its gains from the previous session after scaling a six-month peak on news that the U.S. services sector unexpectedly gained steam in August.

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

      Sensex Today | US services sector activity picks up unexpectedly

      Activity in the US services sector rose unexpectedly in August, according to survey data released Wednesday, with a strong showing in both new orders and employment.

      The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index picked up to 54.5 percent last month, up from the 52.7 percent reading in July and firmly above the 50-point mark indicating growth in the sector. Read More

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

      Sensex Today | FIIs and DIIs

      Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 3,245.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded Rs 247.46 crore worth of stocks on September 6, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST
    • September 07, 2023 / 08:46 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Lupin collaborates with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company and COPD Foundation to expand access to medication for COPD Patients

      Lupin has announced collaboration with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, and the COPD Foundation, dedicated to enhancing the lives of COPD patients. This collaboration aims to bolster access to healthcare by expanding the availability of Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation powder, 18 mcg/capsule, to COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) patients in the US. Lupin’s Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder is currently the only generic product available that is therapeutically equivalent to Spiriva HandiHaler by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

    • September 07, 2023 / 08:39 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | L&T to get order worth Rs 24,000 crore to develop gas processing plant: Sources

      L&T to get order from Saudi Aramco’s Jafurah Unconventional Gas Development Project. The company is a preferred contractor for the USD 2.9 billion (approximately Rs 24,000 crore) contract to develop gas processing plant and main process units for the project, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting Sources.

