Shree Cements gains 6%, Yes Bank dips 4% on indices revision

Shree Cements share price gained 6 percent, while Yes Bank declined 4 percent intraday on February 19 after indices revision.

On February 18 NSE Indices Limited 18 announced the revision in criteria and replacements among the indices

Yes Bank will be excluded and Shree Cement will be added in Nifty50 index w.e.f. March 27, 2020.

Among others, Hexaware Technologies and Tata Elxsi are being excluded from the Nifty IT index, while Info Edge (India) and MphasiS being included.

At 09:40 hrs, Shree Cements was quoting at Rs 24,799.95, up Rs 1,001.60, or 4.21 percent and Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 34.45, down Rs 0.60, or 1.71 percent on the BSE.