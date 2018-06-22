App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell USDINR; target of 67.75 - 67.70: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct expects USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Spot Currency   

The rupee ended on a higher note, recovering the opening losses as decline in crude oil prices coupled with sliding domestic yields supported rupee • The US $ witnessed profit booking as risk - on mode staged recovery, even as major currencies managed to hold on to supports . British Pound jumped sharply post BoE monetary policy meeting as increase in hawks raised interest rate hike expectations. Euro rose from its supports near 1. 15 zone. We expect mild relief to emerging market currencies if US $ sees further declines.

Benchmark yield  

Sovereign bonds continue to rally as RBI’s bond buying as well as decline in crude oil prices is supporting domestic debt • US 10 - year yields declined to 2 . 90 % tracking weak crude oil prices as well as friction between US and global trading partners. However headwinds remain even as traders await further details of 10 % tariff on $ 200 bn of Chinese imports into US as well as plans of investment restrictions on China by the US.

Currency futures on NSE Near - month dollar - rupee June contract on the NSE was at 68. 04 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 2. 67 % in the previous day • We expect the US$INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR June futures contract (NSE) View: Bearish on US$INR
Sell US$INR in the range of 67.98 - 68.04 Market Lot: US$1000
Target: 67.75 / 67.70 Stop Loss: 68.16
Support Resistance
S1/ S2: 67.85 / 67.60 R1/R2:68.10 /68.20
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 22, 2018 11:31 am

tags #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #USDINR

