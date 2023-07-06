Samvardhana Motherson’s acquisitions keep it on path to achieve ‘challenging’ Vision 2025 goals

Most analysts maintained their positive view on Motherson while some upgraded the stock and target price, citing an industry-wide recovery, execution of a strong order book, receding cost inflation, and capacities in place for growth.

Samvardhana Motherson International’s recent acquisitions may keep the automotive component maker on track to achieving the “challenging” goals set out in its Vision 2025, analysts said. The company said on July 4 it acquired an 81 percent stake in Yachiyo, which houses Honda Motor’s four-wheeler component business. The company also invested $14 million via 12 percent optionally convertible secured notes of Prysm Systems, a maker of touchscreen displays, in which it plans to hold a majority stake. Both acquisitions are in...