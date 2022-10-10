Ruchira Papers: Should investors go with this paper stock?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sharp recovery in performance as sector rebounds Diversified product profile, healthy market position New product additions to support margins Efficient capital allocation, valuation reasonable Earnings remain vulnerable to fluctuations in input prices Ruchira Papers (CMP: Rs 137; M Cap: Rs 371 crore) is well placed to benefit from the favourable trends in the paper sector. A diversified product mix, well-integrated operations, lower net debt levels, improving financials and reasonable valuations, compared to other moderately sized paper manufacturers, make Ruchira a worthy bet. Managed by promoters with...