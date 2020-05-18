App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 09:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL share price rises after General Atlantic invests in Jio Platforms

This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose in early trade on May 18 after the company sold more stake in its digital arm Jio Platforms.

The company on May 17 announced that private equity firm General Atlantic Partners will invest Rs 6,598.38 crore in Jio Platforms.

This investment values Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore, company said in the release.

Close

This is a fourth major deal in a little less than four weeks from leading global technology investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, that will infuse a total Rs 67,194.75 crore in the digital unit of the company.

related news

Amongst them, the Facebook deal was the biggest as Jio raised Rs 43,574 crore by selling 9.99 percent stake to the WhatsApp owner.

Also Read - Jio Platforms garners Rs 67,195 crore in four weeks ahead of RIL rights issue

In another development, the rights issue committee of the company in its meeting held on May 17 proposed the schedule for payment of the balance amount of Rs 942.75 per rights equity share.

The company will pay Rs 314.25 (25 percent) in May 2021 and Rs 628.50 (balance 50%) in November 2021.

CLSA has maintained buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,770 per share.

According to CLSA, General Atlantic’s implied equity valuation is in-line with recent deals. However, the stake sales & rights issue give visibility on Rs 1.3 lakh crore in cash inflow.

The target to cut net debt by Rs 1.5 lakh crore is looking more realistic, while more stake sales, progress in InvIT and Aramco deals are the other triggers, it added.

At 09:18 hrs, Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,477.10, up Rs 18.20, or 1.25 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 09:32 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus pandemic | Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: How it’s different from 3.0 and what remains unchanged

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

Coronavirus Pandemic: Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; shuts cloud kitchen business

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

India supports move at WHO to seek origin of coronavirus

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.