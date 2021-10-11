RIL share price hits 52-week high on stake acquisition in REC Solar, Sterling & Wilson

live bse live

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,724.70 adding 2 percent in the early trade on October 11 after the company acquired a controlling stake in the REC Solar Holdings.

"Reliance New Energy Solar (RNESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), has announced acquisition of 100 percent shareholding of REC Solar Holdings AS (REC Group) from China National Bluestar (Group), for an Enterprise Value of USD 771 million," Reliance Industries said in a BSE filing.













RNESL will buy a stake in Sterling and Wilson Solar, a leading solar engineering, procurement and constructions solutions provider, through a combination of primary investment, secondary purchase and open offer, RIL said in a statement.



The acquisition of REC will help Reliance with a ready global platform and the opportunity to expand and grow in key green energy markets globally, including in the US, Europe, Australia and elsewhere in Asia, it added.













In a separate announcement, Reliance New Energy Solar said it will acquire 40 percent of Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) in a deal underscoring the company's clean-energy ambitions.

REC is headquartered in Norway and has its operational headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia-Pacific

REC has over 600 utility and design patents, of which 446 are granted and balance are under evaluation.

Reliance will strongly support for REC’s planned expansions including 2-3 GW Cells and Module capacity in Singapore, brand new 2 GW Cells and Module unit in France and another 1 GW Modules plant in the US.

In India, Reliance plans to use this industry leading technology in their fully integrated, metallic Silicon to PV Panel manufacturing giga factory at Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, Jamnagar initially starting with 4 GW per annum capacity and eventually growing to 10 GW per annum.

“It is in line with our strategy of investing in new and advanced technologies and operating capabilities aimed at achieving Reliance’s goal of enabling 100 GW clean and green energy before the end of this decade," said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries.

Jefferies

Research house has maintained buy rating on Reliance Industries and raised the target price to Rs 3,050 from Rs 2,580 per share.

The company has acquired REC group, an integrated solar PV maker, for USD 771 million. REC is the only international company to commercialise tech that consumes 75% less power versus Chinese companies.

REC has patented tech & opens up export market for company’s solar business.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Kotak Institutional Equities maintained its Add rating for the stock, but revised upward its estimate of fair value. "RIL’s announced acquisitions and tie-ups in the new energy business put in place the initial building blocks of technology and expertise to set up the four proposed giga factories in the coming years. We retain ADD with a revised Fair Value of Rs2,800 noting near-term triggers from (1) recovery in refining cycle, (2) sustained momentum in subscriber additions post the imminent launch of JioPhone Next, (3) potential hike in telecom tariffs and (4) anticipated strong rebound in retail business."

We has included company’s solar business valuation in our target and there’s possibility of 10-12% upgrade to consensus O2C EBITDA in FY22, said Jefferies.

RNESL-Sterling Deal

In the first leg of the deal, RNESL will acquire a 15.46 percent stake in Sterling & Wilson Solar at Rs 375 per share, or roughly Rs 1,100 crore.

In the second leg, Shapoorji Pallonji and Khurshed Daruvala, the promoters of Sterling and Wilson, will sell 1.84 crore shares (around 9.7 percent equity) to RNESL at the same price of Rs 375 per share.

This will require the Reliance unit to make an open offer to public shareholders for an additional 25.9 percent stake.

In case, the open offer fails to push RNESL’s total stake to 40 percent, Shapoorji Pallonji and Daruvala will sell more of their shares to make good the difference.

At 09:17 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 2,700.00, up Rs 29.15, or 1.09 percent on the BSE.

MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.