October 11, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty at all-time high led by RIL, auto, metal stocks; TCS slips post Q2 results

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT index shed 3 percent, while auto, metal, oil & gas and power indices up 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,240.26181.20 +0.30%
    Nifty 5017,970.0574.85 +0.42%
    Nifty Bank38,130.95355.70 +0.94%
    Nifty 50 17,970.05 74.85 (0.42%)
    Mon, Oct 11, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Motors409.0026.05 +6.80%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    TCS3,731.95-203.70 -5.18%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto11329.70250.30 +2.26%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT35467.30-934.70 -2.57%


  • October 11, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

    Sunteck Realty's operational update for Q2FY22

    Sunteck Realty's operational update for Q2FY22
  • October 11, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    BSE Auto index added 2 percent led by the Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors

    BSE Auto index added 2 percent led by the Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors
  • October 11, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

    Glenmark launches Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler in Spain

    Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of a bioequivalent version of Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI) under the brand name Tavulus in Spain, for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), company said in release.

    Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 534.30, up Rs 7.50, or 1.42 percent on the BSE.

  • October 11, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST

    Nifty IT index shed 3 percent dragged by the TCS, Coforge, Mphasis

    Nifty IT index shed 3 percent dragged by the TCS, Coforge, Mphasis
  • October 11, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    Indian job market grows 57% annually in September

    The Indian job market maintained its record-breaking run for the third consecutive month in a row, clocking 57 percent year-on-year growth in September, according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report. At 2,753 job postings, the index hit an all-time high in September surpassing pre-COVID levels in September 2019 by 21 percent.

  • October 11, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    US economy adds 194,000 jobs in September: Govt

    The United States added 194,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 4.8 percent, government data released Friday showed, a mixed result as the world's largest economy recovers from the pandemic.

  • October 11, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex:

    Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex:
  • October 11, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on October 11 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was down 100.25 points or 0.17% at 59958.81, and the Nifty was down 23.20 points or 0.13% at 17872. About 1617 shares have advanced, 499 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.

  • October 11, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to positive note tracking flat Asian cues with traders weighing the resilience of the pandemic recovery to an energy crunch. US markets ended lower amid release of weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data.

  • October 11, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 17900.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 410.59 points or 0.68% at 60,469.65, and the Nifty was up 69.80 points or 0.39% at 17,965.

  • October 11, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Results on October 11

    Delta Corp, HFCL, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Ramkrishna Forgings, Saregama India, Tata Metaliks, Tinplate Company of India, Lesha Industries, and Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles will release its quarterly earnings on October 11.

