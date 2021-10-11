Market LIVE Updates: Nifty at all-time high led by RIL, auto, metal stocks; TCS slips post Q2 results

October 11, 2021 / 09:40 AM IST

Glenmark launches Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler in Spain

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of a bioequivalent version of Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI) under the brand name Tavulus in Spain, for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), company said in release.

Glenmark Pharma was quoting at Rs 534.30, up Rs 7.50, or 1.42 percent on the BSE.