Reliance Retail: Takeover of Metro India operations to boost new commerce business

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights RRL announces acquisition of 100 percent stake in Metro Cash and Carry India Metro India has a strong and a fairly loyal customer base Acquisition to enable RRL to rapidly scale up new commerce (wholesale business) Deal at attractive valuations Reliance Retail Limited (RRL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 2,582; market cap: Rs 17,46,873 crore), has announced the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in Metro Cash and Carry India (Metro India). Metro India is part of Metro Cash and Carry...