English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce TTK Prestige; target of Rs 725: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on TTK Prestige with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated May 25, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 28, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST
    reduce

    reduce

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on TTK Prestige

    TTK Prestige’s Q4FY23 print disappointed on all counts with revenue/EBITDA/PAT declining by 13/25/25% YoY respectively. Domestic revenue fell 11% YoY on account of (1) demand softness due to an inflationary environment; (2) consumer wallet share moving away from kitchen appliances; and (3) pricing-led competitive intensity (more so in the mid-economy segment). Moreover, export revenue declined by 50% due to weak global cues. Demand softness was seen across categories with cookers/cookware/appliances revenues falling 20/13/8%. Gross margins contracted by 210bps YoY. In Q4, TTK took a write-off on its obsolete inventory (115bps impact on GM; c.INR600mn).


    Outlook

    EBITDAM contracted by 230bps despite lower A&P spending. With demand expected to remain soft in the near term and a high base (H1FY23 21% YoY growth), we expect demand recovery only in H2FY24 for TTK and cut our FY24/25 EPS by 5% each. We value the stock on 30x Mar-25 EPS to derive a TP of INR 725. Maintain REDUCE.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TTK Prestige - 26 -05 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reduce #TTK Prestige
    first published: May 28, 2023 08:06 pm