Reduce TTK Prestige; target of Rs 725: HDFC Securities

reduce

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on TTK Prestige

TTK Prestige’s Q4FY23 print disappointed on all counts with revenue/EBITDA/PAT declining by 13/25/25% YoY respectively. Domestic revenue fell 11% YoY on account of (1) demand softness due to an inflationary environment; (2) consumer wallet share moving away from kitchen appliances; and (3) pricing-led competitive intensity (more so in the mid-economy segment). Moreover, export revenue declined by 50% due to weak global cues. Demand softness was seen across categories with cookers/cookware/appliances revenues falling 20/13/8%. Gross margins contracted by 210bps YoY. In Q4, TTK took a write-off on its obsolete inventory (115bps impact on GM; c.INR600mn).



Outlook

EBITDAM contracted by 230bps despite lower A&P spending. With demand expected to remain soft in the near term and a high base (H1FY23 21% YoY growth), we expect demand recovery only in H2FY24 for TTK and cut our FY24/25 EPS by 5% each. We value the stock on 30x Mar-25 EPS to derive a TP of INR 725. Maintain REDUCE.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TTK Prestige - 26 -05 - 2023 - hdfc