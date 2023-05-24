English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Shree Cement; target of Rs 23,000: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended reduce rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 23,000 in its research report dated May 23, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2023 / 10:08 PM IST
    reduce

    reduce

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Shree Cement

    In Q4FY2023, standalone operational performance met estimates while net profit beat was led by tax reversals related to prior periods. Management expects 13% y-o-y rise in sales volumes in FY2024 as strong demand sustains and new capacity is added. Power & fuel costs are expected to tread lower q-o-q during H1FY2024. Company’s 9.5-mtpa cement capacity addition plan by Q2FY2025 remain intact while it remains committed to reach 80 mtpa by 2030. Focus on premiumization, capacity additions and cost efficiencies stays.

    Outlook

    We retain a Reduce on Shree Cement with a revised PT of Rs. 23,000, assigning a higher valuation multiple in-line with industry majors. We expect valuation premium vis-à-vis key peers to narrow down.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Shree Cement - 24 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Recommendations #Reduce #Sharekhan #Shree Cement
    first published: May 24, 2023 10:08 pm