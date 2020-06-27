Reduce Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 33: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Karur Vysya Bank

GNPAs dipped 5.3/4.8% to Rs 42.1bn (8.7%), and were aided by w/os of ~Rs 3.5bn (mostly in corporate loans) and ARC sales of ~Rs 0.9bn. However, this improvement was optical, due to the standstill classification benefit of Rs 1.95bn, adjusted for this GNPAs would’ve been flattish YoY/QoQ. Further, slippages remained elevated at 3.6% ann., with gross corporate slippages at 7.8%, and gross SME slippages at 3.3%. Performance of the retail and agri portfolios was relatively satisfactory. While the management guides for slippages of 1.75-2.5%, we conservatively build slippages of 3.5% over FY21-22E, owing to extrinsic factors and the moratorium % (esp. in the commercial banking segment).

Outlook

KVB’s 4Q earnings were ahead of our estimates. However, a look at the fine print reveals that (1) a sharp rise in treasury gains boosted earnings and (2) high w/offs and the standstill classification optically curtailed GNPAs. The sharp fall in deposits was inexplicable. We maintain REDUCE with a TP of Rs 33 (0.54xFY22E ABV). Our stance is premised upon, the (1) leadership void and corresponding uncertainty, and (2) weak performance outlook.



