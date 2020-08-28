172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-jubilant-foodworks-target-of-rs-1495-dolat-capital-5767821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 1495: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Reduce rating on Jubilant Foodworks with a target price of Rs 1495 in its research report dated August 28, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Jubilant Foodworks


In its Annual report FY20, Jubilant Foods (JFL) continues to emphasize its 5-pillar growth strategy 1) fortress Domino’s in India, 2) elevate customer experience 3) sustained technology investments 4) build portfolio of brands 5) focus on international.



Outlook


With a robust business model, efficient supply chain, large network, strong reputation for quality, hygiene and value, we expect JFL to recover faster than peers in the near term.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 04:21 pm

tags #Dolat Capital #Jubilant Foodworks #Recommendations #Reduce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.