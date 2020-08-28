Reduce Jubilant Foodworks; target of Rs 1495: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Jubilant Foodworks

In its Annual report FY20, Jubilant Foods (JFL) continues to emphasize its 5-pillar growth strategy 1) fortress Domino’s in India, 2) elevate customer experience 3) sustained technology investments 4) build portfolio of brands 5) focus on international.

Outlook

With a robust business model, efficient supply chain, large network, strong reputation for quality, hygiene and value, we expect JFL to recover faster than peers in the near term.

