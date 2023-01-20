English
    Reduce AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 610: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on AU Small Finance Bank with a target price of Rs 610 in its research report dated January 19, 2023.

    HDFC Securities' research report on AU Small Finance Bank


    AUBANK posted its highest-ever quarterly earnings on the back of lower-thanexpected credit costs (30bps annualised), partly offset by elevated operating expenses. The bank calibrated its loan growth (+38% YoY) to mirror the growth in deposits (~400bps QoQ rundown in CASA), resulting in moderation across segments such as wheels, home loans, and commercial banking. In a rising interest rate environment, AUBANK has chosen to remain conservative in order to protect its margins and asset quality. However, continued investments in franchise-building and new businesses are likely to be a drag on medium-term profitability vectors.



    Outlook


    We continue to watch out for signs of operating leverage and the impact of incremental rate transmission on margins. We tweak our FY23E/FY24E estimates by +6% each for better risk-adjusted margins; maintain REDUCE, with a TP of INR610 (3.1x Sep-24 ABVPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:50 pm