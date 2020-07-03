Reduce Ahluwalia Contracts; target of Rs 212: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended reduce rating on Ahluwalia Contracts with a target price of Rs 212 in its research report dated July 01, 2020.
Dolat Capital's research report on Ahluwalia Contracts
ACIL reported revenue above estimates, however EBITDA margins and PAT much below estimates. ACIL posted 14.4%/ (59.5%)/ (80.3%) YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT to Rs5.5 bn/ Rs230 mn/ Rs61 mn in Q4FY20. We reduce our revenue estimates by 20.1%/ 8.5% for FY21E/ FY22E on account of lockdown due to covid-19. We factor EBITDA loss in H1FY21E leading to reduction in EBITDA margin estimates by 712/ 19 bps for FY21E/ FY22E to 4.9%/ 12.0%. Accordingly, we drastically reduce our PAT estimates by 95.1%/ 13.2% for FY21E/ FY22E. We estimate a 0.5%/ 35.5% revenue/ PAT CAGR over FY20-22E.
Outlook
ACIL should remain a net cash company, with an average RoCE/ RoE of 11.7%/ 7.2% over FY20-22E. The stock is down/ increased ~35%/ 22% since our Q3FY20 result update/ covid-19 report dated 14 Feb’20/ 24 Mar’20, the current price leaves limited upside. Thus we downgrade to Reduce with a downward TP of Rs212 (12x FY22E EPS).
