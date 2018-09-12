App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Redington rises 3% as board to consider buyback on September 17

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is convened to be held on September 17, 2018 in Chennai, to consider a proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Redington (India) added 3 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday as company is going to consider buyback of its shares on September 17.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is convened to be held on September 17, 2018 in Chennai, to consider a proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The trading window for designated persons as specified in the code shall remain closed from September 11, 2018 till September 19, 2018 (both days inclusive).

At 09:17 hrs Redington (India) was quoting at Rs 112.45, up Rs 1.15, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.

The share price declined 38 percent in last 9 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 09:21 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.