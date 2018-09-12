Redington rises 3% as board to consider buyback on September 17

Shares of Redington (India) added 3 percent in the opening trade on Wednesday as company is going to consider buyback of its shares on September 17.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company is convened to be held on September 17, 2018 in Chennai, to consider a proposal to buyback the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

The trading window for designated persons as specified in the code shall remain closed from September 11, 2018 till September 19, 2018 (both days inclusive).

At 09:17 hrs Redington (India) was quoting at Rs 112.45, up Rs 1.15, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.

The share price declined 38 percent in last 9 months.

Posted by Rakesh Patil