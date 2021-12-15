MARKET NEWS

English
Stocks

Precision Wires hits 52-week high as company fixes Dec 23 as record date for stock split

In a meeting on November 3, the board had approved the sub-division of company's equity shares of face value Rs 5 each into 5 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
 
 
Shares of Precision Wires India touched a 52-week high of Rs 386, rising nearly 9 percent intraday on December 15 after the company fixed December 23 as the record date for a stock split.

Precision Wires India's board, in a meeting on November 3, had approved the sub-division of the company's equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each into 5 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

The board has also approved sub-division of un-issued equity shares of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each, subject to the approval of shareholders and other necessary approvals.

The board approved interim dividend for FY22 at 35%, i.e. Rs 1.75 per equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each.

At 11:40 hrs, Precision Wires India was quoting at Rs 378.90, up Rs 24.40, or 6.88 percent on the BSE.
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Precision Wires India
first published: Dec 15, 2021 12:02 pm

