Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with nifty around 17,300; IT, pharma under pressure

SBI gives approval to offload 6% stake in SBI Funds Management via IPO route
The executive committee of central board of the SBI has accorded approval for exploring possibilities to offload 6% stake of the bank in SBI Funds Management Private Limited through IPO route, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals.
State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 489.05, up Rs 0.50, or 0.10 percent on the BSE.
December 15, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST
Metro Brands IPO shares trade at 5% premium in grey market
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands, which launched its initial public offering on December 10, was trading at a premium of Rs 25 in the grey market on December 14, as per data from IPO Watch. This indicates a 5 percent premium at the upper end of the issue price band of Rs 485-500 per share.
The specialty footwear retail brand’s IPO was subscribed 3.64 times on the final day, December 14, receiving bids for 6.96 crore shares as against the IPO size of 1.91 crore shares.
December 15, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
December 15, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST
Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on December 15 with Nifty above 17300.
The Sensex was up 54.52 points or 0.09% at 58171.61, and the Nifty was up 9.10 points or 0.05% at 17334. About 1461 shares have advanced, 524 shares declined, and 90 shares are unchanged.
M&M, ITC, Power Grid Corp, Axis Bank and Cipla were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Divis Labs, TCS, Infosys and Dr Reddy’s Labs.
December 15, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST
Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX nifty indicate a negative opening with 17 points loss. Asian markets were precariously poised on Wednesday as the world waited to hear from the US Federal Reserve on when it would stop buying assets and start raising interest rates, possibly piling pressure on its peers to follow. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.1% and South Korea lost 0.3%.
Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday after data showed producer prices increased more than expected in November, solidifying expectations the Federal Reserve this week will announce a faster wind-down of asset purchases.
Oil futures prices dropped toward $73 a barrel on Tuesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the Omicron coronavirus variant is set to dent global demand recovery. Also, FIIs net sold shares worth Rs 763.18 crore, while DIIs net bought shares worth Rs 425.43 crore in the Indian equity market yesterday. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17,200 while Nifty may face some resistance at 17,600
December 15, 2021 / 09:13 AM IST
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 763.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 425.43 crore in the Indian equity market on December 14, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
December 15, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
ICICI Direct:
Indian markets are likely to open on a sluggish note tracking mixed global cues as traders evaluated China’s economic growth outlook and braced for the Federal Reserve to unveil a faster withdrawal of monetary stimulus to tackle high inflation.
US markets ended lower amid release of inflation data and on concerns about the outlook for monetary policy.
December 15, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid mixed global cues.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 222.84 points or 0.38% at 57894.25, and the Nifty was down 86.90 points or 0.50% at 17238.00.
December 15, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST
HP Adhesives IPO opens today for subscription
HP Adhesives Limited will float its Rs 126-crore public offer on December 15. The issue will close for subscription on December 17.
The company intends to mop up Rs 126 crore through this issue by offering 4.6 million shares. The IPO consists of a fresh offer of 4.14 million shares for Rs 113.4 crore and an offer-for-sale of about 457,000 shares by shareholder Anjana Haresh Motwani aggregating up to Rs 12.5 crore. Click to Read More
December 15, 2021 / 08:52 AM IST
Syrma SGS Technology files draft papers for IPO
Tech-focused engineering and design company Syrma SGS Technology has filed draft papers for an initial public offering (IPO) with the capital markets regulator.
The offer comprises an issuance of shares worth Rs 926 crore and an offer for sale of up to 33,69,360 shares by promoter Veena Kumari Tandon.
The company may consider a further issuance of shares worth Rs 180 crore through a rights issue, private placement, preferential offer or any other method.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Global markets continued to remain mixed as investors remains cautious about the economic risks posed by potentially reduced central bank support and the omicron COVID-19 variant. The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its latest interest-rate decision on Wednesday, followed by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England on Thursday.
Global oil markets have returned to surplus and face an even bigger oversupply early next year as the omicron variant impedes international travel, as per the International Energy Agency.