Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with nifty around 17,300; IT, pharma under pressure

December 15, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

SBI gives approval to offload 6% stake in SBI Funds Management via IPO route

The executive committee of central board of the SBI has accorded approval for exploring possibilities to offload 6% stake of the bank in SBI Funds Management Private Limited through IPO route, subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals.

State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 489.05, up Rs 0.50, or 0.10 percent on the BSE.