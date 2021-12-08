MARKET NEWS

English
Polyplex Corporation hits 52-week high on commencing operations at Thailand unit

Polyplex Corporation shares rose more than 8 percent to touch a 52-week high of Rs 1,984.70.

Moneycontrol News
December 08, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
 
 
Shares of Polyplex Corporation hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,984.70, rising 8 percent intraday on December 8 after the company started operations at Thailand unit.

Polyplex Corporation in its press release said that the 10.6 meter BOPP Film Line with a capacity of 60K TPA by PT Polyplex Films Indonesia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Polyplex (Thailand) Public Company Limited (PTL), Thailand, (51 % subsidiary of the Company) commenced operations on December 7.

At 09:35 hrs, Polyplex Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,880, up Rs 49.80, or 2.72 percent on the BSE.
first published: Dec 8, 2021 09:55 am

