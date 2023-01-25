English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Pidilite slips on weak Q3 show, demand in rural, semi-urban areas under strain

    Operating margins of the company fell 16.5 percent in the quarter versus 18.9 percent in the year-ago period due to high cost inventory

    Moneycontrol News
    January 25, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
    Pidilite Industries: Pidilite Industries Q3 profit tanks 14% to Rs 308 crore on lower operating margin. Revenue grows 5%. The adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals manufacturer has reported a 14.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 307.7 crore for quarter ended December FY23, impacted by lower operating margin. Revenue grew by 5.2% to Rs 2,998 crore compared to year-ago period with C&B business growing at 7%, as in Q3FY22, it had registered very high growth as a result of trade increasing inventory stocking because of substantial price increases in the quarter. Overall numbers missed analysts' expectations.

    Pidilite Industries: Pidilite Industries Q3 profit tanks 14% to Rs 308 crore on lower operating margin. Revenue grows 5%. The adhesives, sealants and construction chemicals manufacturer has reported a 14.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 307.7 crore for quarter ended December FY23, impacted by lower operating margin. Revenue grew by 5.2% to Rs 2,998 crore compared to year-ago period with C&B business growing at 7%, as in Q3FY22, it had registered very high growth as a result of trade increasing inventory stocking because of substantial price increases in the quarter. Overall numbers missed analysts' expectations.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Fevicol-maker Pidilite Industries took a beating on January 25 after the company's net profit tanked 14 percent on-year to Rs 308 crore on lower operating margin.

    Revenue grew by 5.2 percent to Rs 2,998 crore over the last year with Consumer and Bazaar (C&B) business growing 7 percent on a high base. It had registered very high growth in the third quarter as a result of trade channels stocking inventory ahead of price increases.

    At 10:30am, the stock was quoting at Rs 2,321 on the NSE, lower by 2.5 percent. Trading volumes at 414,851 were double the 20-day average volumes of 280,218.

    Follow our live blog for all the market action