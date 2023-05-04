PI Industries: Foray into high-margin pharma CDMO business adds to our conviction

Highlights Strategic acquisitions for pharma API and CDMO Plans additional capex in these entities for the next two years Acquisitions to be earnings- and value-accretive Justifies rich valuations PI Industries (PIIND; CMP: Rs 3,426; Market Cap: Rs 51,974 crore) announced, on April 27, 2023, that it has signed share purchase agreements to acquire 100 percent shareholding of TRM India, certain identified assets of TRM US, and 100 percent of Germany-based Archimica S.p.A. Read: Why PI Industries is a preferred pick in the agrochemical space As we...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tata Steel’s never-ending European nightmare
May 3, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India lagging behind in quantum computing race, private sector posts strong gro...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers