    PI Industries: Foray into high-margin pharma CDMO business adds to our conviction

    CDMO is a robust and fast-growing market. These acquisitions will diversify PI’s business model

    Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani
    May 04, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strategic acquisitions for pharma API and CDMO Plans additional capex in these entities for the next two years Acquisitions to be earnings- and value-accretive Justifies rich valuations PI Industries (PIIND; CMP: Rs 3,426; Market Cap: Rs 51,974 crore) announced, on April 27, 2023, that it has signed share purchase agreements to acquire 100 percent shareholding of TRM India, certain identified assets of TRM US, and 100 percent of Germany-based Archimica S.p.A. Read: Why PI Industries is a preferred pick in the agrochemical space As we...

