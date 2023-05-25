Nykaa: Should investors buy the stock, post the steep correction?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Robust sales growth and EBITDA improvement in Q4 Huge growth opportunity in online space; Nykaa one of the key beneficiaries Strengthening brand tie-ups; introducing new products Margins to improve Nykaa Ltd (CMP: Rs 125; Market Cap: Rs 35,660 crore) posted strong improvement in sales and operating profitability in Q4FY23. With the relative under-penetration of the online industry in India and lower per-capita spend on BPC (beauty and personal care) as well as fashion, the growth opportunity is immense. Nykaa, with a leadership position in the...