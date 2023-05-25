English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Nykaa: Should investors buy the stock, post the steep correction?

    The management has exuded confidence in operating margin improvement, given the expected reduction in employee costs as well as continued improvement in unit economics, which would be a key re-rating trigger

    Bharat Gianani
    May 25, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
    Nykaa: Should investors buy the stock, post the steep correction?

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Robust sales growth and EBITDA improvement in Q4 Huge growth opportunity in online space; Nykaa one of the key beneficiaries Strengthening brand tie-ups; introducing new products Margins to improve Nykaa Ltd (CMP: Rs 125; Market Cap: Rs 35,660 crore) posted strong improvement in sales and operating profitability in Q4FY23. With the relative under-penetration of the online industry in India and lower per-capita spend on BPC (beauty and personal care) as well as fashion, the growth opportunity is immense. Nykaa, with a leadership position in the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Japan's day in the sun

      May 24, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: NCLAT order implications for aircraft lessors, Fintechs have underperformed in ...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers