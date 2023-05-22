English
    Neutral The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 885: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on The Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 885 in its research report dated May 19, 2023.

    May 22, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on The Ramco Cements

    The Ramco Cements (TRCL)’s 4QFY23 performance was above our estimates driven by higher volume and better cost control measures. EBITDA stood at INR4.1b (v/s est. INR3.0b), while blended EBITDA/t was at INR878 (v/s est. INR706). Net profit came in at INR1.5b (v/s est. INR690m) during the quarter. Management expects margin improvement from 2QFY24 due to reduction in fuel prices (spot petcoke price is at USD135/t v/s USD178/t in 4QFY23). Kurnool, AP expansion (Line II) will be prioritized over Karnataka Greenfield expansion, as land acquisition in Karnataka will take time while infrastructure is ready in Kurnool.

    Outlook

    We raise our EPS by 2%/6% for FY24E/FY25E. The stock trades at 15.3x FY24E EV/EBITDA. It has traded at an average EV/EBITDA of 15.5x/14.0x in the last 5/10 years. We maintain our Neutral rating with a revised TP of INR885, based on 12.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA (earlier Sep’24E EV/EBITDA).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    The Ramco Cements - 20 -05 - 2023 - moti

    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #The Ramco Cements
    first published: May 22, 2023 04:45 pm