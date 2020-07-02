App
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Tata Steel; target of Rs 328: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 328 in its research report dated July 01, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Tata Steel


Tata Steel’s (TATA) 4Q EBITDA rose 28% QoQ to INR46.5b and surprised positively led by improved performance in Europe and Bhushan. Near term earnings outlook is weak due to lower domestic demand necessitating higher exports which adversely impacts EBITDA. Moreover, leverage remains discomforting at 8x of FY21 EBITDA. Given the challenges in Europe, we cut our FY21/22 EBITDA estimates marginally and maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.



Outlook


Despite curtailing growth capex, we expect net-debt/ EBITDA to remain high at 8.1x in FY21 and 4.7x in FY22. Maintain Neutral with a TP of INR328/sh (based on SOTP).



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tata Steel

