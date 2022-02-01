MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Budget 2022
    Budget 2022
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Tata Steel; target of Rs 1235: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 1235 in its research report dated January 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    February 01, 2022 / 09:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Steel


    Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP) has acquired the government’s 93.71% stake in Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) for INR121b. The deal implies an EV of INR129b (at 100% stake) for the 100mt iron ore mine and the land parcel of 2,500 acres. As the NINL plant is a short distance away from Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar plant, the two plants will have a certain level of operational synergies. The plan going forward: The management plans to set up a greenfield long steel products plant of 4.5mt capacity on NINL’s land. This implies that the existing inefficient 1mt mini blast furnace (MBF) and ancillary equipment is likely to be taken out to make way for the new plant.


    Outlook


    We cut our consolidated FY22E/FY23E EBITDA estimate by 10.8%/7.3%, raise our net debt assumption to factor in: a) the current acquisition and b) slowdown in steel cycle, with rising coking coal costs. We value Tata Steel on a SoTP basis at INR1,235 (from INR1,565 earlier). Key risk to our forecast is a slowdown in China.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 Tata Steel was quoting at Rs 1,167.65, up Rs 82.20, or 7.57 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,173.90 and an intraday low of Rs 1,086.60.


    It was trading with volumes of 701,137 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.08 percent or Rs 0.85 at Rs 1,085.45.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,534.60 and 52-week low Rs 597.45 on 16 August, 2021 and 01 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 23.91 percent below its 52-week high and 95.44 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 142,649.90 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tata Steel
    first published: Feb 1, 2022 09:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.