English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Tata Steel; target of Rs 1055: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 1055 in its research report dated July 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 28, 2022 / 08:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Steel


    Tata Steel (TATA) reported a strong 1QFY23 with both India and European operations beating our and consensus estimates. European operations especially posted the highest ever EBITDA/t and for the first time in the history, since being acquired, reported EBITDA/t higher than that of the parent. TATA’s standalone revenue at INR320b was 16% higher YoY but was down 13% QoQ. The YoY growth was driven by 19% growth in blended ASP offset by 3% decline in sales volume. The sequential revenue decline was led by 22% volume decline offset by ASP growth of 10%. The revenue beat our estimates by 7% on account of 7% ASP beat. Standalone EBITDA stood at INR96b down 28% YoY and 22% QoQ. The decline in EBITDA was largely due to higher coking coal cost. EBITDA/t for the quarter stood at INR24,622, down 26% YoY and flat QoQ. EBITDA was 25% higher than our estimate driven by 7% topline beat.



    Outlook


    We maintain our Neutral rating with a revised SoTP-based TP of INR1,055 (up from INR975 earlier).

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tata Steel - 270722 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Tata Steel
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 08:59 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.