    Neutral SONA BLW Precision Forging ; target of Rs 465: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on SONA BLW Precision Forging with a target price of Rs 465 in its research report dated May 04, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 05, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on SONA BLW Precision Forging

    4QFY23 revenue/EBITDA/PAT beat our estimates, driven by a healthy execution of the order book. EBITDA margin was in line at 27.1% (-10bp QoQ). The company has won a new order worth INR5b from a North America-based new-age OEM for their electric Class-4 trucks with SOP from 4QFY24. As a result, the order book stands at INR215b (~77% EVs). We increase our FY24E/25E EPS by ~4.5%/6.4% to factor in a healthy order book execution, a ramp-up in new orders in FY25 and operating leverage.

    Outlook

    Maintain Neutral due to rich valuations, with a TP of INR465 (40x Mar’25E consol EPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    SONA BLW Precision Forging - 04 -05 - 2023 - moti

    first published: May 5, 2023 01:42 pm