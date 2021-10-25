Neutral Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 355: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shoppers Stop

Standalone revenue grew 2.2x YoY (18% beat) on a low base of last year’s lockdown, with EBITDA turning positive. However, it still remained 25% below pre-COVID levels. New initiatives like opening of 20 smaller size stores over the next six quarters, growth in its private label mix, and increased focus on high growth beauty business offers a good growth opportunity. However, its slow growth track record in similar areas in the past and weak footfalls in the Lifestyle Apparel category makes us hawkish.

Outlook

We have raised our FY23E EBITDA by 9%, but maintain our Neutral stance with a revised TP of INR355/share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

