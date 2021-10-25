MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Neutral Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 355: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Shoppers Stop with a target price of Rs 355 in its research report dated October 21, 2021.

Broker Research
October 25, 2021 / 03:18 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Shoppers Stop


Standalone revenue grew 2.2x YoY (18% beat) on a low base of last year’s lockdown, with EBITDA turning positive. However, it still remained 25% below pre-COVID levels. New initiatives like opening of 20 smaller size stores over the next six quarters, growth in its private label mix, and increased focus on high growth beauty business offers a good growth opportunity. However, its slow growth track record in similar areas in the past and weak footfalls in the Lifestyle Apparel category makes us hawkish.



Outlook


We have raised our FY23E EBITDA by 9%, but maintain our Neutral stance with a revised TP of INR355/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Shoppers Stop
first published: Oct 25, 2021 03:18 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.