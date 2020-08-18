172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|neutral-shoppers-stop-target-of-rs-190-motilal-oswal-2-5716621.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Shoppers Stop; target of Rs 190: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Shoppers Stop with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated August 15, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Shoppers Stop


Shoppers Stop's (SHOP) 1QFY21 revenues tanked 93.5% YoY (40% miss) due to store closures. However, better-than-expected cost control measures with 45% reduction in operating expense restricted EBITDA loss to INR1b (v/s est. INR1.1b and INR1.4b profit in 1QFY20). Despite outstanding cost rationalization, we have cut FY21 EBITDA by 37%, due to 10% revenue cut given the prolonged recovery expectation and lower gross margin. We have cut FY22E EBITDA marginally by 4%, led by revenue cut.


Outlook


We value SHOP on an SOTP basis and assign EV/EBITDA of 8x to standalone (SHOP) and EV/sales of 1x to Crossword on FY22E to arrive at a TP of INR190. Maintain Neutral.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 12:50 pm

tags #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Shoppers Stop

