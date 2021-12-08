Neutral Blue Dart Express; target of Rs 7390: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on Blue Dart Express

We recently released our Logistics thematic report, wherein we stressed upon the superlative growth potential of the Indian Logistics sector and the opportunities for the organized players like Blue Dart Express (BDE). We had assigned a Neutral stance on the stock owing to its rich valuation. The unparalleled network presence of BDE and strong growth in Express cargo would drive consistent growth in volumes across its offerings over the next few years. With the easing of fuel prices (on account of tax cuts), margin is expected to remain at elevated levels in the near term. BDE is looking to increase its contribution from Ground Express segment from current levels of ~30%.

Outlook

We expect BDE to clock a revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of ~17%/18%/36% over FY21-24E and retain our Neutral rating, with a revised TP of INR7,390/share (27x FY24E EV/EBITDA).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More