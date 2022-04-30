English
    Neutral Biocon; target of Rs 410: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Biocon with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated April 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 30, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Biocon


    Biocon (BIOS) delivered operationally in-line 4QFY22. The performance was healthy in generics and research services, while biologics sales have been steady for two quarters now. BIOS remains on track to develop products as well as build manufacturing capacities across generics and biologics segments to drive robust earnings growth over the next 3-4 years.



    Outlook


    We retain our FY23/FY24 estimates and continue to value BIOS on an SOTP basis (25x EV/EBITDA for biologics and 10x EV/EBITDA for generics and Syngene at market value) to arrive at our TP of INR410.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Tags: #Biocon #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 30, 2022 09:55 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.