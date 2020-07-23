App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neutral Alembic Pharma; target of Rs 1122: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Alembic Pharma with a target price of Rs 1122 in its research report dated July 22, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Alembic Pharma


Alembic Pharma (ALPM) delivered record revenue/EBITDA/PAT for 1QFY21 on the back of strong performance in Export Formulations/API and partly due to lower R&D spend for the quarter. ALPM remains on track in terms of completing capex, with ~INR15b spent over FY16–20 and a similar amount expensed for R&D. We expect the meaningful benefit to be reflected from 2HFY22.


Outlook


We raise our EPS estimate by 20%/19.4% for FY21/FY22 to factor new launches in US Generics and a favorable outlook for Non-US Formulations/API sales. Accordingly, we revise our price target to INR1,100 (from INR975 earlier), valuing the stock on a 20x 12M forward earnings basis. Maintain Neutral stance on limited upside from current levels.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 07:03 pm

tags #Alembic Pharma #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations

