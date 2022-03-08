English
    Natco Pharma share price rises 9% on launch of generic of Revlimid in US

    Moneycontrol News
    March 08, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
     
     
    Natco Pharma share price rose 9 percent in the early trade on March 8 after the company launched the first generic version of Revlimid in the US market.

    "Natco Pharma Limited, along with its marketing partner Arrow International Ltd (an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd), announced launch of the first generic version of Revlimid (Lenalidomide capsules) in 5mg, l0mg, l5mg, and 25mg strengths in the US market," company said in its release.

    The above strengths of lenalidomide capsules are prescribed in adults for the treatment of (1) multiple myeloma in combination with the medicine dexamethasone, (2) certain myelodysplastic syndromes, and (3) mantle cell lymphoma following specific prior treatment.

    Natco and Teva are launching these strengths of lenalidomide pursuant to a license of patents owned by Celgene (now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb).

    At 9:19am, Natco Pharma was quoting at Rs 883, up Rs 38.70, or 4.58 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,188.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 750.45 on May 24, 2021 and February 24, 2022, respectively. It is trading 25.73 percent below its 52-week high and 17.66 percent above its 52-week low.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Natco Pharma
    first published: Mar 8, 2022 09:30 am
